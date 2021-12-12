Mumbai: Teen boy crushed to death by speeding dumper

A 13 year-old boy was killed after he was crushed under the rear wheel of a speeding dumper at Malwani gate number one in Mumbai's Malad suburb on Sunday afternoon, a police official said. The deceased was identified as Akash Kumar Amarjeet Yadav who was riding pillion on a scooter, the official said, adding that dumper driver Nagesh Ram Kasle has been arrested. ''The scooter rider lost balance as the dumper was at high speed, due to which Yadav fell and was crushed under the rear wheel. The rider sustained minor injuries. Kasle has been charged with causing death due to negligence and rash driving among other offences,'' he informed.

