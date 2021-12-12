US Domestic News Roundup: Biden approves Kentucky emergency declaration for tornado disaster; Many trapped, two dead as tornado hits nursing home in Arkansas - media and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden approves Kentucky emergency declaration for tornado disaster

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday approved an emergency declaration for Kentucky after the state was battered by a swarm of tornadoes that killed at least 70 people. The storms, which weather forecasters said are unusual in cooler months, demolished a candle factory and a fire station in one Kentucky town, devastated a Missouri nursing home and killed at least two workers in an Amazon.com warehouse in Illinois.

Many trapped, two dead as tornado hits nursing home in Arkansas - media

A score of people were trapped on Friday in a nursing home in northeastern Arkansas after it was struck by a tornado that killed two people and injured five, media said, citing a county official. The tornado that hit the nursing home in the city of Monette was among a string of tornadoes in the region, including one in the nearby town of Truman, according to the channel KAIT, an affiliate of broadcaster NBC in Jonesboro.

California governor pushes for gun laws modeled on Texas abortion ban

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he plans to use a controversial U.S. Supreme Court ruling on strict abortion curbs in Texas to design a law that would allow private citizens to sue some gun manufacturers, distributors and sellers. The Supreme Court on Friday left in effect the Texas law that enables private citizens to sue anyone who performs or assists a woman in getting an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.

Former Trump adviser Navarro refuses subpoena in U.S. House coronavirus probe

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has refused to comply with a subpoena for documents related to the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus, saying the former president ordered him not to, according to his response to a congressional request released on Saturday. The subpoena was issued in November by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis as part of its probe of whether former Trump administration officials mishandled the federal response to the pandemic by interfering with its own health agency's work. Nearly 800,000 people have died in the United States from the pandemic.

Factbox-Five of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history

A swarm of tornadoes that ripped across at least six U.S. states has killed more than 70 people in Kentucky and destroyed homes and businesses, officials said. The devastation was the latest of numerous destructive tornadoes that have struck the United States, where twisters are more common than in any other country in the world. The following are five of the deadliest:

Biden highlights concerns for U.S. democracy in tribute to Senator Bob Dole

President Joe Biden highlighted Senator Bob Dole's concerns about U.S. democracy in a tribute on Friday to the former Republican presidential candidate, a World War II veteran Biden called a hero. Dole, who died on Sunday at age 98, was heralded at a service at the Washington National Cathedral attended by Biden and his wife Jill, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, former President Bill Clinton, former Vice President Mike Pence, Republican and Democratic leaders from the U.S. House and Senate, as well as actor Tom Hanks.

California man charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot flees to Belarus

A California man charged with assaulting police in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and using a metal barricade as a battering ram has fled the United States and is believed to have taken refuge in Belarus, federal prosecutors said on Friday. Evan Neumann, 49, was indicted on Friday on 14 criminal counts stemming from the deadly Capitol siege by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, expanding on charges originally contained in a criminal complaint filed against Neumann in March.

Six dead, no hope of more survivors after tornadoes destroy Amazon warehouse near St Louis

Six Amazon.com Inc workers were confirmed dead on Saturday after a series of tornadoes roared through a warehouse near St. Louis, ripping off its roof and causing 11-inch thick concrete walls longer than football fields to collapse on themselves. At least 45 Amazon employees made it out safely from the rubble of the 500,000-square-foot Edwardsville, Illinois, facility, fire chief James Whiteford said. Authorities had given up hope of finding more survivors as they shifted from rescue to recovery efforts that were expected to last days.

In an instant, a Kentucky factory destroyed, dozens of employees missing

On the day before Thanksgiving, Mayfield Consumer Products in western Kentucky posted photos online showing smiling employees lining up at a buffet table ready to enjoy a special pre-holiday meal together in the factory canteen. On Friday night, the candle-making plant where workers had celebrated two weeks earlier lay in ruins, flattened by a devastating tornado during a late shift as more than 100 employees toiled inside. The next morning, 40 of them had been rescued; many of the rest were missing.

Devastated Kentucky tornado survivors pick through debris, shelter with relatives

Kentucky residents, many without power, gas or even a roof over their heads, woke on Sunday to a landscape scarred by a string of powerful tornadoes that officials fear killed at least 100 people while obliterating buildings, homes and anything else in their way. Authorities said they had little hope of finding survivors beneath the rubble. Instead rescue workers, volunteers and residents were due to begin the long process of recovering what they could and clearing out fields of debris.

