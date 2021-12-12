Left Menu

JeM terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 18:35 IST
JeM terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
  • Country:
  • India

A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there, an official said.

“During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist was ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied and fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated, leading to an encounter,” a police spokesman said.

In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist was killed and his body retrieved from the site of encounter, he said.

The spokesman identified the slain terrorist as Sameer Ahmad Tantray, a resident of Baragam.

“As per police records, Tantray was a categorised terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM and was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases,” he said.

Tantray was earlier a terrorist associate and was involved in providing logistical support to active terrorists in the area, the spokesman said.

Tantray used to also paste posters of terror outfits in Awantipora and adjoining areas to threaten law abiding citizens and keep them away from democratic activities, he said.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession and taken into case records for further investigation, he said.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021