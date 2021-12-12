Left Menu

Maha: Man found dead, wife, son injured in Kalyan flat

A 55-year-old man was found dead and his wife and son were lying injured in a pool of blood in a flat in Kalyan area of Thane district on Sunday, police said.The deceased has been identified as Pramod Baneria, a retired railway employee, while the injure persons are 45-year-old Kusum and Lokesh 27, both of whom had been stabbed, an official said.Their flat is located in Chikanghar.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-12-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 18:50 IST
Maha: Man found dead, wife, son injured in Kalyan flat
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man was found dead and his wife and son were lying injured in a pool of blood in a flat in Kalyan area of Thane district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Pramod Baneria, a retired railway employee, while the injure persons are 45-year-old Kusum and Lokesh (27), both of whom had been stabbed, an official said.

''Their flat is located in Chikanghar. Neighbours alerted police about the incident at around 1pm. Prima facie, it seems Pramod attacked his wife and son and then ended his life. Kusum and Lokesh are admitted in Mumbai's Sion hospital,'' said Inspector Pradip Patil of MFC police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021