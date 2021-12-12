Left Menu

Forest guards held in Assam after toddler dies during firing to drive away jumbos

PTI | Boko | Updated: 12-12-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 19:32 IST
Two forest guards have been arrested in connection with the ''accidental shooting'' of a two-year-old girl during an operation to drive away a herd of elephants in Assam’s Kamrup (Rural) district, an official said on Sunday.

Her mother sustained injury in the firing in Bondapara area, the official said.

The two guards, Imtiaz Ahmed and Sidhartha Sinha, were arrested on Saturday night, he said.

Locals have been holding protests against the incident, seeking punishment for the two accused and immediate compensation for the family of the two-year-old child.

Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Kailash Kartik and Superintendent of Police Hitesh Roy had visited the Bondapara division forest office on Saturday evening to take stock of the situation.

Both of them also assured the villagers that an inquiry will be conducted into the matter, and adequate compensation will be given to the deceased girl’s family.

According to the official, the forest personnel had fired shots on December 10 to chase away a herd of elephants, but the child got killed in the melee.

