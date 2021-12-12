Left Menu

MP: Man, wife, kids come down from overhead water tank after 24-hour protest

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-12-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 19:50 IST
MP: Man, wife, kids come down from overhead water tank after 24-hour protest
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man who had climbed atop a overhead water tank along with his wife and three children in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh seeking police action against some people came down on Sunday after spending 24 hours there, police said.

Govindpura police station SHO Ashok Singh Parihar told PTI that a ''wait and watch'' policy was adopted and Ritesh Giri and his family came down from the tank in Kasturba Nagar after he was promised that his demands would be looked into.

Giri, from neighbouring Raisen district, had alleged that some people had beaten him and his family over a property dispute and wanted police to bring the accused to the water tank. Parihar said.

''We agreed to look into his demand but told him police couldn't solve his land dispute as the matter pertained to courts and the revenue department,'' Pairihar said.

As per sources, Giri had done this tank climbing act once in Raisen and two times in Bhopal, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021