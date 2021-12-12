Three arrested in Pune for trying to leak MHADA recruitment exam paper

Pune Police have arrested three people here for allegedly trying to leak question papers of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA) recruitment exams, said police on Sunday. The accused were arrested on Saturday late night from Pune and are currently in police remand till December 18.

According to Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, while investigating the Health Department's paper leak case they got a tip-off that some people were trying to leak question papers of the exams to be held for various posts, including engineer and assistant law consultant. The police is also investigating whether these two cases are connected or the same gang is behind the paper leaks.

As per primary information, one of the accused is the owner of the software company that is responsible for conducting exams. The exams were currently postponed till next month. (ANI)