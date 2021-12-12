Inter-State gang of ganja-smugglers arrested in Telangana

A four-member inter-State gang was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly smuggling ganja (marijuana) worth Rs 6.40 lakh, police said. Warangal Commissioner of Police Tharun Joshi said the contraband weighing 64 kg and three cellphones were seized from the four while a search was on for one more accused. The Commissioner said the four were from Pune in the State of Maharashtra while the absconding gang member was from Koraput district of Odisha. The gang would buy the narcotic from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and sell it at higher price in Pune, he said. The gang would smuggle the ganja by bus or by private vehicles, and was caught while they were waiting for a vehicle.

