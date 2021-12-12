Left Menu

Sweetmeat-makers burn midnight oil for 'Kunda' demand during Assembly session

12-12-2021
Sweetmeat-makers burn midnight oil for 'Kunda' demand during Assembly session
The milk suppliers and sweetmeat-makers here have been working overtime for the past few days anticipating an exponential jump in the demand for 'kunda', which is a specialty of Belagavi, the district headquarter town, bordering Maharashtra.

As the 10-day legislature session is set to begin from Monday, the 'Kunda Nagari', as Belagavi is also known for its mouthwatering delicacy, expects a demand for a whopping 20 tonnes of kunda during this period, say the makers here.

''It is true that the makers produce about 20 tonnes of kunda during the legislature session keeping in view the great demand,'' Uday Bhosle of Camp Purohit Sweets told PTI.

According to him, this sweetmeat is made of 'khova' or dried milk.

After a gap of two years due to COVID-related restrictions, the 10-day legislature session is taking place in the city from Monday and go on till December 24.

Bhosle says the milk suppliers are told in advance to increase the supply keeping in view the spike in demand.

Ravindra Joshi, a kunda-seller in the town, says he has seen the makers ordering milk from the neighbouring districts to meet the demand during the session.

The exercise to produce kunda starts at least three days before the session as the officials and other dignitaries start visiting the town to make a foolproof arrangement.

''We keep loose and tin-packed Kunda. The loose Kunda has a very short shelf-life but it is always in great demand,'' says Bhosle.

Belagavi also sees steep rise in the demand for 'kardant' made in Gokak, another town in the district. 'Kardant' is a 'burfi' made of coconut, dry fruits and edible gum. People like this delicacy because it is not only tasty but also healthy.

