MP: Teenage girl gang-raped; minor among two held

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh and police have arrested two persons, including a boy, for the offence, an official said on Sunday. After the complaint, the police arrested both the accused - 20-year-old Chhotu Kushwaha and the minor - under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, he said.

PTI | Guna | Updated: 12-12-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 20:41 IST
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh and police have arrested two persons, including a boy, for the offence, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place in a village under Aron police station area during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, while the accused were arrested on Saturday, he said. ''As per the complaint, the girl woke up and went out around midnight to answer nature's call when the two accused took her away in another room and repeatedly raped her. They also threatened her not to tell anybody about it,'' Guna's Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajiv Mishra said. After the complaint, the police arrested both the accused - 20-year-old Chhotu Kushwaha and the minor - under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. Kushwaha was produced in a local court on Sunday, which sent him to judicial custody, while the minor accused was presented before a juvenile court and sent to the detention centre, police said.

