Maha: Man held for stealing motorcycles
A 26-year-old man was arrested from Kurduvadi in Solapur district of Maharashtra for allegedly stealing motorcycles, police said on Sunday. Police seized 11 motorcycles worth Rs 3,48,000 from the possession of the accused, identified as Rohit Algude, on Saturday night, a crime branch officer said.
PTI | Latur | Updated: 12-12-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 20:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A 26-year-old man was arrested from Kurduvadi in Solapur district of Maharashtra for allegedly stealing motorcycles, police said on Sunday. Police seized 11 motorcycles worth Rs 3,48,000 from the possession of the accused, identified as Rohit Algude, on Saturday night, a crime branch officer said. Algude was picked up on a tip-off that he had been visiting the guest house in Kurduvadi to sell a stolen two-wheeler.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Solapur
- Kurduvadi
- Rohit Algude
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cops rescue 39 bonded labourers of MP from Kolhapur in Maharashtra
MVA coalition govt's 2nd anniv: Minister Nawab Malik says Maharashtra did 'better than other states' despite Covid-19 hit
Omicron variant: Ajit Pawar calls meeting to review COVID situation in Maharashtra
Tigress found dead in Chandrapur district in Maharashtra
Karnataka makes negative RT-PCR report mandatory for people coming from Kerala, Maharashtra