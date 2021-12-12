Maha: Man held for stealing motorcycles

A 26-year-old man was arrested from Kurduvadi in Solapur district of Maharashtra for allegedly stealing motorcycles, police said on Sunday. Police seized 11 motorcycles worth Rs 3,48,000 from the possession of the accused, identified as Rohit Algude, on Saturday night, a crime branch officer said. Algude was picked up on a tip-off that he had been visiting the guest house in Kurduvadi to sell a stolen two-wheeler.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)