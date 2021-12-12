Left Menu

Hospital staff arrested for derogatory post against General Bipin Rawat

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-12-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 20:55 IST
Hospital staff arrested for derogatory post against General Bipin Rawat
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (PTI): A 40-year-old man who had made a derogatory post on social media against the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the 40-year-old hails from Mysuru and works here as a lab technician in a hospital.

The arrest comes against the backdrop of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra warning those celebrating the death of the CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others in a chopper crash on December 8 at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. The Home Minister had told the DGP of Karnataka Praveen Sood to identify and punish those who post such remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021