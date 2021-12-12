Two killed in 'quarrel' at Palestinian camp in Lebanon -state media

Two people were killed and seven were injured in a "quarrel" that erupted on Sunday in the Palestinian camp of Burj al-Shemali in Lebanon during the funeral of an engineer killed in an explosion there, Lebanon's state news agency reported.

The explosion rocked the Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)