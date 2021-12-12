Left Menu

Kidnapper killed during rescue operation in Assam

The abducted person, an employee of a company engaged in four-laning work of a stretch of the national highway, was rescued safely, they said.A team of local police and the CRPF carried out the operation in Kania Engti village in the district, and during an exchange of fire, one of the gang members was killed, a senior official said.

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 12-12-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 21:01 IST
Kidnapper killed during rescue operation in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

A member of a gang that had abducted a man was killed during an operation by security forces to rescue him in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, police said. The abducted person, an employee of a company engaged in four-laning work of a stretch of the national highway, was rescued safely, they said.

A team of local police and the CRPF carried out the operation in Kania Engti village in the district, and during an exchange of fire, one of the gang members was killed, a senior official said. “We had information that the kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh as ransom and the sum was to be handed over on Sunday,” he said.

A pistol and ammunition were recovered from the deceased, who is yet to be identified, the official said.

Meanwhile, police officers claimed that no militant group is active in the district, and “some criminals” are suspected to be involved in the abduction.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021