Kidnapper killed during rescue operation in Assam

A member of a gang that had abducted a man was killed during an operation by security forces to rescue him in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, police said. The abducted person, an employee of a company engaged in four-laning work of a stretch of the national highway, was rescued safely, they said.

A team of local police and the CRPF carried out the operation in Kania Engti village in the district, and during an exchange of fire, one of the gang members was killed, a senior official said. “We had information that the kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh as ransom and the sum was to be handed over on Sunday,” he said.

A pistol and ammunition were recovered from the deceased, who is yet to be identified, the official said.

Meanwhile, police officers claimed that no militant group is active in the district, and “some criminals” are suspected to be involved in the abduction.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)