Nagpur: Pedestrian killed by unidentified vehicle

A pedestrian was killed by an unidentified vehicle in Wadi area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 10:15pm on Saturday on Amravati road and the deceased has been identified as Avinash Choudhary (25), an official said.

A case under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered and efforts were on to trace the vehicle and nab the driver, he said.

