Iran's nuclear negotiator says good progress made in nuclear talks

Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said good progress had been made in nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna that could quickly pave the way for serious negotiations.

"Our path during the negotiation was successful," he was quoted as saying on Sunday by Lebanon's pro-Iranian Al Mayadeen TV as saying.

