Couple found hanging at home in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
A man and his wife were found hanging from ceiling fans in two separate rooms of their house in Rajasthans Bhilwara district, police said on Sunday.Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, they said.The incident occurred in the Beegod area, where Deepak Nagori 33 and his wife Kavita Nagori 30 were found hanging on Sunday morning, SHO Thakkar Ram said.
A man and his wife were found hanging from ceiling fans in two separate rooms of their house in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Sunday.
Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, they said.
The incident occurred in the Beegod area, where Deepak Nagori (33) and his wife Kavita Nagori (30) were found hanging on Sunday morning, SHO Thakkar Ram said. Kavita was Deepak's second wife. He had two children from his first marriage. Both children were not present in the house at the time of the incident, police said. A case of dowry harassment had been registered against her in-laws by Kavita's father.
