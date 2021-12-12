Rakesh Tikait to visit Maharashtra,Tamil Nadu for farmers' meet, says 'we organise meetings wherever people call us'

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that he along with others will be visiting Wardha district in Maharashtra on December 19 and to Tamil Nadu on December 17. "We organise meetings wherever people call us and is required. We are going to Wardha, Maharashtra on December 19 and to Tamil Nadu on December 17," said Tikait.

The farmers, who were protesting against the three farm laws on different borders of Delhi since November 26 last year have started returning to their home states after the suspension of the year-long agitation. The farmers are heading back to their respective states in large convoys of tractors and trucks, in the same way, they arrived at the sites at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri on the outskirts of the national capital a year ago, to protest the Centre's three agrarian laws.

The BKU leader on Saturday had said that the Mahapanchayat will be held from time to time to discuss farmers' issues. "Every year, a 10-day Kisan Andolan Mela will be held. Mahapanchayat will be held from time to time to discuss farmers' issues," Tikait told reporters here.

The BKU leader also lauded the role of media in highlighting farmers' agitation and said constant reporting by print, electronic and especially social media put pressure on the government. Earlier, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the Winter session on November 29.

President Ram Nath Kovind had also given his assent to the Bill that completed the process of repealing the three farm laws. Farmers had been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

The SKM had announced the suspension of their year-long agitation after they received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawing cases against them immediately. The farmers will hold a review meeting on January 15. "If the government does not fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation," the SKM had said in its statement.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)