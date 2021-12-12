Left Menu

2 Kerala cops suspended for accusing Youth Cong workers of having terror links

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-12-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 22:19 IST
Two police officers were on Sunday suspended for making allegations of terror links against three Youth Congress workers, while seeking their custody in a case filed in connection with a protest following the suicide of a law student in Aluva.

A senior police officer confirmed the suspension of the two officers who had stated in the custody application that the three Youth Congress workers -- Al Ameen Ashraf, M A K Najeeb and Anas Pallikkuzhi -- who protested outside the Aluva police station, had terror links.

He said the action was taken based on a report submitted by a DySP as directed by the State Police Chief.

A senior officer from Munambam would be carrying out a departmental inquiry in the matter, he said.

The report was sought after Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath complained against the allegations made in the custody application.

Kerala PCC president and MP K Sudhakaran, in a Facebook post, had on Saturday protested against the allegations in the custody application.

© Copyright 2021