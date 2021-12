2 Kerala cops suspended for accusing Youth Cong workers of having terror links

Two police officers were on Sunday suspended for making allegations of terror links against three Youth Congress workers, while seeking their custody in a case filed in connection with a protest following the suicide of a law student in Aluva.

A senior police officer confirmed the suspension of the two officers who had stated in the custody application that the three Youth Congress workers -- Al Ameen Ashraf, M A K Najeeb and Anas Pallikkuzhi -- who protested outside the Aluva police station, had terror links.

He said the action was taken based on a report submitted by a DySP as directed by the State Police Chief.

A senior officer from Munambam would be carrying out a departmental inquiry in the matter, he said.

The report was sought after Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath complained against the allegations made in the custody application.

Kerala PCC president and MP K Sudhakaran, in a Facebook post, had on Saturday protested against the allegations in the custody application.

