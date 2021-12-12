Left Menu

West Bengal man arrested for kidnapping minor girl in Jammu

Acting swiftly in the matter, police formed a special team and launched a hunt operation.They traced the girl in Thathri area of the district within hours of her kidnap and also arrested the accused from there, the police official said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-12-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 22:28 IST
A man was arrested here from Doda district within 10 hours of his kidnapping a minor girl, police said on Sunday. A complaint was lodged at Kishtwar Police Station regarding the kidnap of a girl by unknown persons, a police spokesperson said. Acting swiftly in the matter, police formed a special team and launched a hunt operation.

They traced the girl in Thathri area of the district within hours of her kidnap and also arrested the accused from there, the police official said. The accused was identified as Munna Gram, a resident of West Bengal, said the spokesperson. After fulfilling the medico-legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her family, he said.

