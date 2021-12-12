Man arrested for kidnapping visa consultant in Delhi

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening and kidnapping a visa consultant for cheating his friend of Rs 5 lakh, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Suresh Chand, a resident of Shakarpur in east Delhi, works in a counsultancy firm based in Noida, they said.

The accused told police that one of his friends, Hemant, who is in Italy was cheated by the victim, Suresh Kamal, who allegedly defrauded them in the name of getting a visa and other documents for foreign travel.

According to police, Kamal was on Thursday kidnapped from near Shivaji Stadium by the accused and his associates who posed as CBI officials and demanded Rs 5 lakh from him at gunpoint.

The victim was asked to call his family and arrange the money immediately. After paying the amount, he was released the same day, police said.

However, on Friday, the victim said he was again followed by men in a blue car so he made a PCR call and informed police about the incident, they added.

''The victim said he was picked up by unknown men on Thursday afternoon and was released after he paid Rs 5 lakh. Next day, some men again followed him and he called the PCR. Our team reached the spot and brought both the accused and the victim to the police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

The accused confessed to his crime and told police that a few weeks ago, Kamal cheated his friend Hemant who wanted to go to Europe and had applied for a visa. Kamal, who handles all the file preparation and document collection work, offered to help his friend, but cheated him of Rs five lakh, the officer said.

During interrogation, he also disclosed about the involvement of Hemant in planning the kidnapping, police said.

A case was registered against Chand and he was arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Cash worth Rs 4 lakh, pistol, fake currency notes and the car used in the commission of offence were also seized, police said, adding that the matter is being further investigated.

PTI AMP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)