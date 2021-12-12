Juvenile apprehended for killing old woman in Delhi

Delhi Police has apprehended a juvenile for allegedly killing an old woman by hitting her on the head with a brick in the Rajinder Nagar area in Delhi. Police said on Sunday that the daughter of the deceased could not reach her on the phone so she asked a neighbour to check. When the neighbour entered the residence, the victim was found lying on the floor.

After registration of a case at Rajinder Nagar Police Station, the investigation was started and the accused was arrested. Police recovered a mobile phone, jewellery belonging to the deceased and Rs 2,000 from the accused.

The police are investigating whether any other person had helped the accused in the crime or was involved in any way in the offence. (ANI)

