Chopper crash: Army personnel pay tributes to Havaldar Satpal Rai

Army personnel on Sunday paid tributes to Havaldar Satpal Rai, who lost his life in a Chopper crash with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat last week, at 158 Base Hospital in Bagdogra of Darjeeling district.

ANI | Darjeeling (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-12-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 23:11 IST
Military personnel pay tribute to Havaldar Satpal Rai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Army personnel on Sunday paid tributes to Havaldar Satpal Rai, who lost his life in a Chopper crash with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat last week, at 158 Base Hospital in Bagdogra of Darjeeling district. Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India's first chief of defence staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat were among those killed after it crashed on December 8.

Those who died in the crash include CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew. Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently admitted at Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. (ANI)

