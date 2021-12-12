Left Menu

UP Anti-terrorism Squad arrests Bangladeshi national in Kolkata

Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested a Bangladeshi national from West Chowbaga area in Kolkata.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-12-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 23:28 IST
UP Anti-terrorism Squad arrests Bangladeshi national in Kolkata
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested a Bangladeshi national from West Chowbaga area in Kolkata.

Uttar Pradesh ATS conducted the raid in coordination with West Bengal Police at Gulshan Colony, West Chowbaga. The arrested person Mahfuzur Rahman (30) is a resident of Munshiganj in Bangladesh.

According to police, 20 others suspected to be Bangladeshis have been detained and brought to Anandapur police station. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

