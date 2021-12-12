UP Anti-terrorism Squad arrests Bangladeshi national in Kolkata

Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested a Bangladeshi national from West Chowbaga area in Kolkata.

Uttar Pradesh ATS conducted the raid in coordination with West Bengal Police at Gulshan Colony, West Chowbaga. The arrested person Mahfuzur Rahman (30) is a resident of Munshiganj in Bangladesh.

According to police, 20 others suspected to be Bangladeshis have been detained and brought to Anandapur police station. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)