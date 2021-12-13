Rescuers search for survivors after explosion in Sicily

Rescuers plan to work through the night in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa to try to find survivors of a suspected gas explosion that killed at least three people. Two people were found alive under the rubble and six were missing, authorities said on Sunday.

"We have two great friends still under there, we are praying to God that they pull them out okay," local resident Lillo Cavallaro told Reuters. In the explosion late on Saturday, four houses collapsed and another three were damaged, authorities said, adding the blast was likely triggered by a gas leak from the town's pipes, although an investigation was underway to ascertain the cause.

Local residents in the town of 11,000 people watched on Sunday as fire fighters and civil protection rescuers worked to try to locate survivors. "It is a small town and everyone knows each other," said 69 year-old pensioner Arcangelo D'Angelo, adding he knew the missing people.

"What we are living through here is an unimaginable drama and we have no words," he said. Ravanusa is near the southwestern Sicilian city of Agrigento, which is famous for its Greek temples. (Additional reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Gareth Jones, Raissa Kasolowsky and Barbara Lewis)