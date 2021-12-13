Left Menu

3 held for selling spurious cement in branded bags in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-12-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 00:16 IST
Three people were arrested here on Sunday after they were caught red-handed packing spurious cement into the bags of established brands to make a quick buck, police said.

Chainter Singh, the kingpin of the racket along with two labourers was arrested during a raid in R S Pura area on the outskirts of Jammu following specific information about the fraudulent practice, a police spokesperson said.

Police seized logistic machinery like sewing machines, funnels, and threads used for packing and stitching of bags besides 300 packed and 400 empty bags of two established brands along with the spurious cement.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered at the local police station for proper investigation, said the spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

