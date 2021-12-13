ECOWAS to consider additional Mali sanctions if no progress on fresh vote

West African regional bloc ECOWAS said on Sunday it will consider additional sanctions on Mali if no concrete progress is made by the end of this month to prepare for fresh elections after a coup in August 2020.

"If by end of December 2021, and no concrete progress is made in the preparation of the election, additional sanction will be put in place starting 1st January 2022," ECOWAS said in a communique after a summit of its leaders in Nigeria.

