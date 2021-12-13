South Africa's Ramaphosa has COVID-19 but symptoms mild, presidency says
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-12-2021 02:06 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 02:06 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, but was showing mild symptoms, the presidency said.
"The President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today," the statement said.
"The President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week," it added.
