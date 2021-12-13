Left Menu

Saudi military spending to fall 10.2% in 2022 -budget statement

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-12-2021 02:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 02:23 IST
Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it was planning 171 billion riyal ($45.58 billion) in military spending in 2022, down 10.2% from estimated spending of 190 billion in 2021, according to the kingdom's budget statement.

The kingdom said it spent 201 billion riyal on its armed forces in 2020, the document showed, a sign that the cost of the military conflict in neighbouring Yemen has started to ease. ($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

