Kentucky governor requests major disaster declaration -FEMA chief
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 03:18 IST
Kentucky's governor on Sunday asked the federal government to declare the aftermath of tornadoes that have devastated the state a major federal disaster, the head of U.S. disaster response agency FEMA said.
FEMA chief Deanne Criswell said at a press conference that the state's Democratic Governor Andy Beshear has formally made the request, which if granted would pave the way for additional federal resources to be provided.
