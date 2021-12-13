Left Menu

Truck falls into gorge in Thane; driver killed

The trucks cleaner was severely injured in the accident that took place around 7 am, when the corn-laden vehicle was on way to Mumbai from Nashik, an official from Kasara police station said.After being alerted, the local disaster cell team and police rushed to the spot.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-12-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 09:44 IST
Truck falls into gorge in Thane; driver killed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A truck driver was killed after his vehicle fell into a 50-feet-deep gorge at the Kasara Ghat in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, police said. The truck's cleaner was severely injured in the accident that took place around 7 am, when the corn-laden vehicle was on way to Mumbai from Nashik, an official from Kasara police station said.

After being alerted, the local disaster cell team and police rushed to the spot. They extricated the driver's body and also pulled out the wounded cleaner from the vehicle, he said.

The deceased was yet to be identified, he said, adding that the body was sent for postmortem. Efforts were on to pull the truck out of the gorge, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021