Truck falls into gorge in Thane; driver killed

A truck driver was killed after his vehicle fell into a 50-feet-deep gorge at the Kasara Ghat in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, police said. The truck's cleaner was severely injured in the accident that took place around 7 am, when the corn-laden vehicle was on way to Mumbai from Nashik, an official from Kasara police station said.

After being alerted, the local disaster cell team and police rushed to the spot. They extricated the driver's body and also pulled out the wounded cleaner from the vehicle, he said.

The deceased was yet to be identified, he said, adding that the body was sent for postmortem. Efforts were on to pull the truck out of the gorge, he said.

