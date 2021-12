BRIEF-U.S. President Biden Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration - White House

* PRESIDENT JOSEPH R. BIDEN, JR. APPROVES KENTUCKY DISASTER DECLARATION

* BIDEN DECLARED THAT A MAJOR DISASTER EXISTS IN COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY AND ORDERED FEDERAL AID - WHITE HOUSE * BIDEN'S ACTION MAKES FUNDING AVAILABLE TO INDIVIDUALS IN CALDWELL, FULTON, GRAVES, HOPKINS, MARSHALL, MUHLENBERG, TAYLOR, WARREN COUNTIES- WHITE HOUSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

