Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion notice in LS for discussion on inflation

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of rising inflation in the country. In his letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance".

"The high rate of inflation has hurt the economically weaker sections of the country. Prices of oil and vegetables has skyrocketed and fuel is breaking new price records almost every day with petrol going way beyond the 100-rupee mark and LPG cylinders having more than doubled in price since 2014, now cost more than Rs 900," he added. "According to data released by RBI, the CPI (combined) inflation rate in Oils and fats for October 2021 on a YoY basis stands at 33.50 percent while the same numbers for fuel & light and transport and communication are 14.19 and 10.90 respectively," he stated.

"This high rate of inflation not only breaks the back of the low-income group of the country but also aggravates the already increasing inequality in income distribution. Thus, I want to raise this urgent issue of Inflation in the house," he further said. Meanwhile, the winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

