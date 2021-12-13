Left Menu

India logs 7,350 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

India has recorded 7,350 new COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 10:47 IST
India logs 7,350 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has recorded 7,350 new COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's active caseload currently stands at 91,456 which is the lowest in 561 days.

"Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.26 per cent which is lowest since March 2020," the Ministry said. As many as 4,75,636 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection so far.

With 7,973 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally has gone up to 3,41,30,768. "The daily positivity rate (0.86 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 70 days. The weekly positivity rate (0.69 per cent) less than 1 per cent for last 29 days," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, 133.17 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. Over 65.66 crore samples have been tested for the virus till now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021