Over 140.28 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

More than 140.28 crore (1,40,28,94,550) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far, of which, more than 17.83 Crore (17,83,30,021) crore balance and unutilized doses are still available with them to be administered, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 10:59 IST
Over 140.28 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre
More than 140.28 crore (1,40,28,94,550) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far, of which, more than 17.83 Crore (17,83,30,021) crore balance and unutilized doses are still available with them to be administered, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday. "More than 140.28 crore (1,40,28,94,550) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 17.83 Crore (17,83,30,021) balance and unutilized COVID-9 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it added.

The vaccination drive in the country has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UT for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Central government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. (ANI)

