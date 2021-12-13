Maha: Man gets 5-yr RI for sexually abusing minor relative
He also threatened to kill her mother, if she revealed about the offence to anyone.The complainant in the case, who is the sister of the accused, and the victim turned hostile during the trial.However, the judge in her order said the prosecution successfully proved the charges against the accused and he needed to be sentenced.
- Country:
- India
A special POCSO court here in Maharashtra has sentenced a 25-year-old man to five years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing his minor niece in 2018, even as the victim turned hostile during the case trial. Special Judge (POCSO) V V Virkar passed the order on December 10 and a copy of it was made available on Monday.
She pronounced the accused guilty under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and also imposed a collective fine of Rs 6,000 on him.
Additional public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that the victim, then aged 11, and the accused, who is her maternal uncle, resided in the same locality at Rabale in Navi Mumbai town.
On January 30, 2018, and on some occasions before that, the accused sexually abused the victim. He also threatened to kill her mother, if she revealed about the offence to anyone.
The complainant in the case, who is the sister of the accused, and the victim turned hostile during the trial.
However, the judge in her order said the prosecution successfully proved the charges against the accused and he needed to be sentenced.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MVA coalition govt's 2nd anniv: Minister Nawab Malik says Maharashtra did 'better than other states' despite Covid-19 hit
Karnataka makes negative RT-PCR report mandatory for people coming from Kerala, Maharashtra
Delhi Police arrests man for stalking minor, POCSO case registered
Resident of Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district tests positive for coronavirus after returning from South Africa: civic official
Maharashtra: A South Africa returnee tests positive for COVID; samples will be sent for genome sequencing