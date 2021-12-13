Left Menu

Bombay HC praises Maharashtra's handling of COVID-19 pandemic

We hope the New Year brings in a new beginning and we never see a repeat of April 2021, the high court said, referring to the second wave of COVID-19.We have no hesitation in saying that Maharashtra was one of the pioneers in tackling COVID-19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 12:17 IST
The Bombay High Court on Monday said the state of Maharashtra was ''one of the pioneers'' in successfully tackling the crisis that arose because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to the deadly second wave of COVID-19, the HC expressed hope the next year would bring a new beginning and that people will never see a repeat of April 2021.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik made the comment while disposing of a bunch of Public Interest Litigations filed last year, seeking several reliefs from the HC on issues pertaining to the state government's efforts, disbursement of resources related to the pandemic.

The HC disposed of the PILs after the petitioners sought permission to withdraw the pleas, saying most of the reliefs sought by them had been granted and the state government had acted upon all orders passed by the court. ''Let us forget about the dark days. But, we must not let our guard down. We hope the New Year brings in a new beginning and we never see a repeat of April 2021,'' the high court said, referring to the second wave of COVID-19.

''We have no hesitation in saying that Maharashtra was one of the pioneers in tackling COVID-19. We are told that several courts in some states are still not open (for physical hearings). Our collective efforts have succeeded, but we don't want a repeat,'' the HC said.

The court further said both the state and the Union government must continue to prioritise providing anti-COVID-19 vaccines and requisite medical aid for senior citizens and those with disabilities and co-morbidities, to ensure that citizens remained safe.

''In 2020, we knew nothing of COVID-19, but in April this year, during the second wave, we did. Yet, we let our guard down and witnessed a difficult time,'' the HC noted.

