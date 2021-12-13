Amid Opposition din, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday following the ruckus created by Opposition parties over the suspension of 12 MPs.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday following the ruckus created by Opposition parties over the suspension of 12 MPs.
Earlier, the Upper House of Parliament was adjourned until noon. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement