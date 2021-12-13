Syria state media says US forces 'kidnapped civilians' near Deir al-Zor
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-12-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 12:23 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
U.S. forces carried out on Monday at dawn a "large airborne operation" near Deir al-Zor, in eastern Syria, Syrian state news agency SANA said.
The American forces "kidnapped a number of civilians," it said.
There was no independent confirmation of the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
