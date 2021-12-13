BRIEF-Swiss Says Signs Four Contracts For Development Of Covid-19 Medicines
SWISS GOVERNMENT: * FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SIGNS FOUR CONTRACTS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 MEDICINES
* CONTRACTS ARE WORTH AROUND CHF 27 MILLION * NEW DRUGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE BY END OF 2022 (Berlin Speed Desk)
