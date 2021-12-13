Left Menu

Mamata pays tribute to victims of 2001 Parliament attack

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tributes to security personnel who lost their lives while fighting terrorists during the Parliament attack in 2001.Banerjee said that the nation will always remain grateful to them because of their service.Lest we forget.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 13:01 IST
Mamata pays tribute to victims of 2001 Parliament attack
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tributes to security personnel who lost their lives while fighting terrorists during the Parliament attack in 2001.

Banerjee said that the nation will always remain grateful to them because of their service.

''Lest we forget. Homage to all our brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001 to protect our Parliament. The entire nation salutes your supreme sacrifice. We will always remain grateful to you for your selfless service,'' she tweeted.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid tributes to the security personnel.

''Tributes to our brave security personnel martyred in the line of duty during #ParliamentAttack in 2001. Their service and supreme sacrifice inspires every citizen TO KEEP NATION FIRST. National Security is paramount and calls for non compromising stance,'' he tweeted.

Twenty years ago on December 13, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people.

The victims included five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured died later. All five terrorists were shot dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021