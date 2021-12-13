Two militants killed in encounter on outskirts of Srinagar
Two unidentified militants were killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of the city, police said.The encounter took place in Rangreth area, they said.In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, 02 unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow.
Two unidentified militants were killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of the city, police said.
The encounter took place in Rangreth area, they said.
In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, ''02 unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow''.
