Left Menu

Two militants killed in encounter on outskirts of Srinagar

Two unidentified militants were killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of the city, police said.The encounter took place in Rangreth area, they said.In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, 02 unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-12-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 13:27 IST
Two militants killed in encounter on outskirts of Srinagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two unidentified militants were killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of the city, police said.

The encounter took place in Rangreth area, they said.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, ''02 unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021