EU says studying Russia sanctions with Britain, U.S.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-12-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 13:42 IST
The European Union is discussing a possible new round of economic sanctions on Russia with the United States and Britain, but no decisions will be taken on Monday, the bloc's top diplomat said.

"We are in deterrent mode," Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"In any case we will send a clear signal that any aggression against Ukraine will have a high cost for Russia... We are studying together with the U.S. and the UK what (sanctions )could be, when and how, in a coordinated manner."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

