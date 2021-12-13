EU says studying Russia sanctions with Britain, U.S.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union is discussing a possible new round of economic sanctions on Russia with the United States and Britain, but no decisions will be taken on Monday, the bloc's top diplomat said.
"We are in deterrent mode," Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
"In any case we will send a clear signal that any aggression against Ukraine will have a high cost for Russia... We are studying together with the U.S. and the UK what (sanctions )could be, when and how, in a coordinated manner."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Union
- United States
- U.S.
- Josep Borrell
- Ukraine
- Britain
- Russia
ALSO READ
China study warns of 'colossal' COVID outbreak if it opens up like U.S., France
China study warns of 'colossal' COVID outbreak if it opens up like U.S., France
BRIEF-Germany Urged Members Of U.S. Congress Not To Sanction Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - Axios
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' advisory for eight African countries; CDC says no cases of Omicron identified in U.S. so far and more
Moscow says 27 Russian more diplomats due to leave U.S. in January