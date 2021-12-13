Left Menu

Jammu: Pakistan woman intruder shot dead by BSF at RS Pura

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a woman Pakistani intruder along the international border at RS Pura area, said a press release.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-12-2021 14:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
According to an official statement, the BSF troops noticed suspicious in the RS Pura area, and many times they warned the intruder not to cross the border, but the intruder kept running towards border fencing aggressively.

"The BSF fired and neutralized the intruder near BSF fencing inside IB and thwarted the infiltration attempt," said SPS Sandhu, DIG, PRO BSF Jammu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

