Books, pamphlets used for alleged religious conversion activity set on fire

13-12-2021
A group of locals allegedly objected to and entered into a heated argument with four people at Srinivaspur here, accusing them of indulging in religious conversion, and have set fire to books and pamphlets that were reportedly used for the purpose, police sources said.

The incident took place on Saturday, when the four people were allegedly propagating Christianity at a house here.

According to sources, when some locals came to know about their activity, they objected to it and entered into an argument with the four, and set fire to pamphlets and books used for propagation. The four people had reportedly come from Chintamani in Chikkaballapur district.

Stating that the group of four however, claimed that they were not involved in religious conversion, police sources said, no complaint has been filed in connection with the incident.

The incident has come across when the BJP government is likely to table the anti-conversion Bill during the winter session of the state legislature that began on Monday in the border district of Belagavi.

Christian community leaders have vehemently opposed the proposed bill.

