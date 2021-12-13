Left Menu

Man dies of heart attack during raid for son-in-law in UP village

The deceased was identified as Nafees of Bidoli village of the district.According to Jhinjhana Police Station SHO Shyamvir Singh, a raid was conducted to nab one Munir who was wanted in a case of clash. During the search of the house, Nafees suffered a heart attack and died, while Munir managed to escape, Singh said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-12-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 14:55 IST
Man dies of heart attack during raid for son-in-law in UP village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 50-year-old man died of a heart failure when police raided his house in Shamli district here searching for his son-in-law, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Nafees of Bidoli village of the district.

According to Jhinjhana Police Station SHO Shyamvir Singh, a raid was conducted to nab one Munir who was wanted in a case of clash. Reportedly, Munir, a resident of Ramda village, was hiding at his father-in-law's house. During the search of the house, Nafees suffered a heart attack and died, while Munir managed to escape, Singh said. Nafees' family later staged a protest and blamed police for his death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

