Left Menu

Boy, 5, sodomised in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-12-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 15:00 IST
Boy, 5, sodomised in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised in this district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the boy was playing near his house in a village under Phugana police station limits, they said.

Based on the complaint of the boy's mother, a case was registered against the accused, who has gone absconding after the incident, police said.

In her complaint, the mother alleged that the boy was took to a nearby sugarcane field where he was sodomised by the accused.

The sister of the boy took her to their home after she found him crying and bleeding, police said. The boy has been sent for medical examination, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021