Swedish Coast Guard opens probe into Baltic Sea ship collision

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 13-12-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 15:03 IST
  • Sweden

The Swedish Coast Guard said on Monday a preliminary investigation into possible gross negligence in maritime traffic had been opened after two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm, capsizing one of the vessels. "A preliminary investigation into gross negligence in maritime traffic is being conducted under the direction of prosecutors," it said in a statement.

The Coast Guard also said that vessels involved in the search for at least two missing crew had connected to the capsized ship to tow it aground and prevent a sinking, which would enable divers to search for missing crew members.

