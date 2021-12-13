New India focusing on retrieving past glory, modernizing country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that today's India is focusing both on retrieving the glory of the nation and modernizing the country. Speaking after inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project at his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, the Prime Minister said, "Today's new India is not only constructing the temple at Ayodhya but also constructing Medical Colleges in every district. Today's new India is not only renovating Kashi Vishwanath Dham but also building pukka houses for our poor."

"Today's India not only beautifies the Somnath temple but is also laying optical fibres in the sea. Today's India is not only renovating the Baba Kedarnath temple but is excelling in the space projects," he said. "No matter how big the challenge is, we Indians know how to defeat it," he added.

Before inaugurating the Rs 339 crore project here, PM Modi had greeted the labourers who were involved in the construction of the project with flowers. PM Modi also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and planted a Rudraksha tree at the premises of the temple.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth and BJP national president JP Nadda were also present at the event. (ANI)

