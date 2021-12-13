Left Menu

New India focusing on retrieving past glory, modernizing country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that today's India is focusing both on retrieving the glory of the nation's past and modernizing the country.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-12-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 15:31 IST
New India focusing on retrieving past glory, modernizing country: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that today's India is focusing both on retrieving the glory of the nation and modernizing the country. Speaking after inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project at his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, the Prime Minister said, "Today's new India is not only constructing the temple at Ayodhya but also constructing Medical Colleges in every district. Today's new India is not only renovating Kashi Vishwanath Dham but also building pukka houses for our poor."

"Today's India not only beautifies the Somnath temple but is also laying optical fibres in the sea. Today's India is not only renovating the Baba Kedarnath temple but is excelling in the space projects," he said. "No matter how big the challenge is, we Indians know how to defeat it," he added.

Before inaugurating the Rs 339 crore project here, PM Modi had greeted the labourers who were involved in the construction of the project with flowers. PM Modi also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and planted a Rudraksha tree at the premises of the temple.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth and BJP national president JP Nadda were also present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021