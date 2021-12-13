Turkey's Erdogan to meet cenbank chief, finmin as lira slides -sources

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is expected to hold talks with the central bank governor, finance minister and heads of state banks on Monday, sources told Reuters, as the lira plummeted to new lows ahead of another expected interest rate cut this week.

The lira crashed as much as 7% to a record low near 15 to the dollar, hit by worries over Erdogan's new economic policy and prospects of another rate cut on Thursday, after the bank slashed rates by 400 basis points since September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)