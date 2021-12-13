Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan to meet cenbank chief, finmin as lira slides -sources

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 13-12-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 16:01 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is expected to hold talks with the central bank governor, finance minister and heads of state banks on Monday, sources told Reuters, as the lira plummeted to new lows ahead of another expected interest rate cut this week.

The lira crashed as much as 7% to a record low near 15 to the dollar, hit by worries over Erdogan's new economic policy and prospects of another rate cut on Thursday, after the bank slashed rates by 400 basis points since September.

